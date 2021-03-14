Television actor Divyanka Tripathi, best known for her role as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recalled the initial phase of her journey in the industry. Reminiscing the tough phase, she said that she was ‘almost tortured’ at the beginning of her career. However, she believes that the experience shaped her. Also Read - Don’t Try To Be a Hero! Divyanka Tripathi Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Asked Her To Learn To Live Sans Makeup

In an interview with Times Now, she looked back at her career and said, "There have been ups and downs. There was the beginning phase when I was like almost tortured (laughs). But when I think of it today, I am thankful. Every bit of pressure that I got, every bit of frustration that I went through, has shaped me up today. Only when you will embrace your past experience, you will feel powerful. You feel that you deserve to be in the place where you are today."



She also revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ but she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’. She revealed that some men make every attempt to ruin woman’s image in the industry if their egos are hurt. She said that she faced ‘character assassination’.

Speaking with ETimes, she said, “There definitely are some men who just can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. They make indecent proposals and make inappropriate remarks. And would you believe that they still want to be respected? If you retaliate or don’t respect them, they make sure that they spoil your name.” She further said that not all men in the industry have behaved inappropriately with her.

Divyanka became a household name with her debut serial, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and later went on to star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also made her debut in digital space with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.