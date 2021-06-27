Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on television but has been making headlines recently because of its Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s absence. Amid all this, there are rumous of Divyanka Tripathi being the next Dayaben. But are these rumous true? Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

However, Divyanka recently addressed the rumous and called them 'baseless' and 'non-factual'. Ìn an interview with ETimes, Divyanka said, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge."

It's been over three years that Disha Vakani was last seen as Dayaben. She is on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Earlier in May this year, show's producer Asit Modi mentioned that the possibility of Disha's return is going on for years now and that the team is still waiting for her to come back. He had further mentioned that if Disha expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Dayaben. "I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya," Asit Modi said.

Meanwhile, Divyanka recently returned from Cape Town after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has also worked in several other television shows including Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.