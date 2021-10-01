Mumbai: Divyana Tripathi recently emerged as the first runner-up of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While Arjun Bijlani took away the winner’s trophy, Divyanka won hearts and her fans declared her the winner in her own right. After the finale episode aired on September 26, Divyanka’s fans took to Twitter alleging that the decision was biased and disappointing. In a recent interview with india.com, Divyanka Tripathi talked about the same and requested her fans to move on. Divyanka mentioned that even though she was disheartened for a bit, she moved on quickly. The actor also expressed gratitude for the immense love she has been getting from her fans.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Confirms Being 'Seriously' Approached For Bigg Boss 15 | Exclusive

"I would like to tell all the fandoms that as actors, we perform and then we move on. Whether we get the trophy or not, me especially, I was merely affected for five minutes when the announcement was going on. Just before the announcement I started hoping a little bit, 'I may get it' and after the name was announced for the next two and a half minutes, I was like, 'Ahh, okay. Yahi tay tha. This was destined.' I was disheartened a bit lekin I think bahut aasani se maine move-on kar liya aur issliye bhi because itna pyaar mil raha hai logo ka (I moved on quickly because of the immense love I have been getting from the audience)," Divyanka Tripathi said.

Divyanka Tripathi further hoped that there will surely be something else in store for her. “So many people told me they are heartbroken, you did not win. But it’s okay, we all gave our best. We have to move on, there will be something else which will be much greater and main toh hamesha maanti hu ke bhagwaan agar mujhe kuch abhi nahi de rahe toh iske aage kuch bahut accha dena chah rahe hai (I always believe if God has not given me something today, I’ll surely get something big in the future),” the actor added.

Divyanka concluded by requesting her fans to move on and assured that she is in a 'very happy space'.