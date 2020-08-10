Actor Deepika Singh, best known for her performance in the role of Sandhya Rathi in TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has spoken out on being body-shamed. Most women gain weight during and after pregnancy and Deepika was fat-shamed for the same reason. In her latest interview with ETimes, the actor opened up on how she was subjected to brutal trolling due to the changes in the body she went through after giving birth to her son Sohum. Deepika said that she saw the trolling and decided to hit the gym and work hard on her body. Also Read - Masaba Gupta on Body-Shaming in Bollywood: No matter How Many Conversations we Have, Top Roles Are Still Reserved For Only Some

"I have been trolled a lot on social media, especially for my weight gain. After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me," she said. The actor added that she took the screenshots of all the comments and used the trolling to motivate herself.

"I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym. Ultimately, I proved them (the trolls) wrong," said Deepika.

The actor also said that she saw some really nasty comments on her post with people telling her that she’s not worthy of a lead role now.

Not just actors, women, in general, have to go through a lot of body-shaming once they deliver a baby. Many faces from the industry including Neha Dhupia, and Sameera Reddy have been spreading thoughts about body positivity and asking young mothers to love their bodies and the changes they go through after giving birth. It’s all worth it, women!