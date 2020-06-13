If there’s one contestant who has gained the maximum after participating in reality show Bigg Boss 13, it’s arguably Shehnaaz Gill. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is a brand in itself and her solo appearance on social media has also become huge. The latest media reports suggest that Shehnaaz has also raised her fees against Instagram posts. Also Read - Is Shehnaaz Gill Hinting at New Controversy? Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Shares a Cryptic Post

As per a report in Spotboye, Shehnaaz, who used to earlier charge Rs 5 lakh per post on Instagram, is now charging Rs 8 lakh for a post. Her fees for posts on TikTok and Snapchat has also been raised. The actor and singer’s average money per post is Rs 10 lakh across social media platforms. This is way higher than what her co-contestant from the show, Asim Riaz, has been charging. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Claims he is Innocent, Says 'Will Accept Being Hanged if Found 1% Guilty'

While there’s no official confirmation on the same, seems like Bigg Boss 13 has really contributed a lot in extending Shehnaaz’s career to reach a new level. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Breaks Silence on Rape Allegations Against Him, Says 'Woman Used to Call me Brother'

The actor was recently seen in a music video with Sidharth. It was a popular video and a treat to the SidNaaz fans. The duo has now reportedly signed another project together and will soon be seen in a commercial advertisement. What do you have to say about Shehnaaz’s whopping social media fees?

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently in news for an unfortunate reason. The actor’s father was accused of an attempt to rape by a woman in Beas. While Shehnaaz never spoke out on the matter, her father denied all the reports and maintained that the case has only been filed to malign his and his daughter’s reputation.