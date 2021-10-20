Bigg Boss 15: The Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15 saw a surprising mid-week eviction wherein Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated. Now, evicted contestant Donal Bisht opened up about her eviction and the love she has received from her fans. Opening about the inside games of the house, she told Zee News that Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian ‘used’ Afsana Khan like a puppet because ‘they knew that she is a strong entertainment factor inside the house’. “Well, I just want that the toxic or the negative people of the house like Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash should not win the show as whatever they are doing is just for the camera, in reality, they are not the same”, she said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian is 'Double Dholki', Say Fans in India.com Twitter Poll

She further went on to call Tejasswi and Vishal 'toxic' and 'negative' and said they should not win the show. She added that 'whatever they are doing is just for the camera, in reality, they are not the same'.

On her eviction, she said, "Ya, even I was also not expecting this to happen. I think nobody was expecting that. As soon as I came out, I can see everywhere on Twitter #WeWantDonalBack and I can see everybody in my favour and so yeah, it feels good to get such a reaction and so I'm really happy. "

When asked if she was corned in the house, she agreed and said, “Anybody can see, even it’s on camera, and now I’m sure that whatever I was feeling inside the house was extremely true.”

“Actually whenever I tried to keep my point of view, they never allowed me to talk and shun me everytime by saying that she explains a lot, she speaks without thinking much etc… But deep down the line, they knew that I’m getting their game plan and that’s why they all went against me. I even told Afsana Khan that you are calling them brothers (Jay and Vishal) but they are using you, initially, she couldn’t understand but eventually, when they betrayed her too then she realized that I warned her about it in the beginning only. They used Afsana as a puppet as they knew that she is a strong entertainment factor inside the house and so Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Tejasswi Prakash were using her like a puppet”, she added.

She said, “The housemates were very well aware that I won’t be out of the house so easily. They never wanted me to settle down properly in the house and so they tried their best to destroy my image which they couldn’t succeed in doing as I was speaking the truth every single time. They also removed me from the show because they saw me and Afsana getting along really well and so they were threatened. They thought this is the best time to remove me from the game else they wouldn’t be doing anything as the audience was in favour of me.”

She wants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal to win the show as they are genuinely nice to everyone. She also confessed that Afsana Khan is her only good friend in the house. “Initially, she wasn’t my friend, and she also confessed to me that they asked her to make fun of me but later she realized her mistake and told me that I have a heart of gold. Even Pratik for that matter never talked anything bad about me and always stood by me. Nishant was also nice to me. I will take these three names.”