Donal – Vidhi’s Shocking Elimination Details: After Bigg Boss punished the contestants for breaking house rules, everyone was asked to shift in Jungle area. Bigg Boss scolded contestants that nobody has a right to live in the house if you behave like this. Bigg Boss then asked all 15 contestants to take two names who have come here to do nothing. As in, two contestants who haven’t contributed in these 15 days. Bigg Boss has asked the majority of the names will be evicted.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash To Be The Next Bigg Boss 15 Couple? Fans Think So|India.com Twitter Poll

It was shocking to see how all of them took only Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s name. Starting from Pratik, he gave Donal and Vidhi’s name. Jay took the names of Donal and Vidhi. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Vishal, Ieshaan, Umar, Nigam, Afsana, Tejasswi, Miesha, Akasa have took the same names Donal and Vidhi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht And Vidhi Pandya Evicted But Was This Elimination Fair?

While everyone looked shocked, Tejasswi, Karan Kundra and Vidhi Pandya got emotional in the promo. As Weekend Ka Vaar had no elimination this week, it looks like there is going to be a mid-week double eviction. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Heatbroken, Unable to Process Shocking Mid-Week Eviction as Fans Trend 'Bring Back Donal'

Fans expressed their disappointment with the mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 15 that led to Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya’s exit from the house. In no time, ‘Bring Back Donal’ started trending on Twitter.