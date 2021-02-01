Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has upset many viewers after Salman Khan was seen supporting Rakhi Sawant’s gestures towards Abhinav Shukla. He further slammed Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Among many who slammed the host, producer Pritish Nandy took to Twitter and called Salman ‘misogynist’. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant’s Mother to Undergo Chemotherapy to Treat Cancerous Gallbladder Tumour

He tweeted, “Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist. (sic)” Also Read - Sonali Phogat: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to Get Engage After Bigg Boss 14 Ends



Salman criticized Rubina for ‘overreacting’ to Rakhi Sawant’s ‘cheap entertainment’ of pulling Abhinav’s drawstring. He maintained that Rakhi is not wrong and said that Abhinav is being ‘benefitted’ from Rakhi’s ‘entertaining actions’. Abhinav got upset with Salman’s reaction and said that of he was benefitting from Rakhi’s action, he does not want to a part of the show. He said, “If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now.”

Many netizens supported Pritish and flooed his tweet with comments. One user wrote, “TRP ke liye kuchh bhi karega sir, this formula is being applied to the show! Vulgarity by Rakhi is entertaining but raising pinky finger is vulgar! Jabki Shri Krishna bhagwan ne Goverdhan Parvat apni Kanishtha Ungli par hi uthaya tha (Even Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on the tip of his little finger)! @BeingSalmanKhan are targeting @RubiDilaik.”

“Thanku Pritish sir…feels so good to read this…sir I think mostly he reads off script ,but he’s fallen into bad books of many of his fans…hard core fans have turned against..sir why don’t you please put these words across him”, wrote another.

Thanku Pritish sir…feels so good to read this…sir I think mostly he reads off script ,but he’s fallen into bad books of many of his fans…hard core fans have turned against..sir why don’t you please put these words across him — Tejas Patil (@leotejashree) January 31, 2021

Sir what you said is so apt!

Every BB season whenever a strong woman comes, she is discredited for her good work by being labelled bossy, bitchy or boring! So patriarchal! Be it Hina, Karishma, Diandra or Rashmi, now it’s Rubina and Nikki. RUBINA STANDS STRONG — Anuj Kumar (@anoozra97) January 31, 2021

Absolutely right sir. Every week for no reason he targets Rubina and abhinav but forgets Aly and rahul , he never pointed out to Eijaz’s arrogant behaviour. He calls rubinav names, so that Rahul and Rakhi can point out that. What rakhi is doing is making this show ‘C’ grade. pic.twitter.com/xwiwyaqHns — Megha Chauhan (@MeghaCh98443954) January 31, 2021

This is why He always targeting both of them without any reason, He is himself loosing his fans by doing this @BeingSalmanKhan open your eyes and see what u are doing and its looking wrong . — Hasti Patel (@Hastiizzz) January 31, 2021



Meanwhile, Salman also slammed Nikki Tamboli and accused her of being ill-mannered. He claimed that she not only insulted contestants of the house but also media persons who entered the house. He said, “Dekho, badtameezi ke alawa hume yahaan par toh koi quality nazar aa nahi rahi hai (The only quality of yours that is coming across on the show is your rudeness).”