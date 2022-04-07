Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz relationship: Actor Rashami Desai, on Wednesday, reached out to Mumbai Police’s cyber cell to complain about the online harassment that she received following a statement in which she talked about her relationship with Umar Riaz. Now, her good friend Neha Bhasin spoke on the same and requested the fan clubs to be more sensitive toward a celebrity, especially when they are going through a heartbreak.Also Read - Rashami Desai Shows Hotness in Body Hugging Neon Green Co-ord Set With Animal Print, Sexy Curves Are Unmissable

Neha Bhasin breaks silence on Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz’ relationship

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neha wrote, “I know fandoms only mean well. But sometimes, let individuals find their own relationships with each other. Public figures have the same heart as you. When their heart breaks and it’s public, the pain is deeper. Have compassion. Lov you (sic).” Neha’s post is being read in the light of all that is rumoured to have got transpired between Rashami and Umar. Also Read - Rashami Desai Shimmers And Sparkles in Metallic Green Dress at Award Ceremony, Fans Call Her 'Bomb'

Umar Riaz asks his fans to not harass Rashami Desai

Yesterday, after Rashami’s request to the authorities to help her stop the online harassment, Umar too took to Twitter and asked all to be kind to her. He wrote, “Guys everyone needs to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏 (sic)” Also Read - Rashami Desai Looks Sexy And Divine in Powerful Song by Neha Bhasin, Say Fans as 'Parwah' Releases - Watch Viral Video

Guys everyone need to relax. Me and rashmi both are good friends. I want you all to respect that. You guys have been showering us so much love, so this negativity is not required. Plz spread love and not hatred. 🙏#umararmy #Rashamians — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 6, 2022

Rashami Desai breaks silence on her relationship with Umar Riaz

The entire fuss was created after Rashami said in an interview that Umar might be dating someone and they are just good friends. “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements…though we fight the friendship is always the same,” she said. This irked fans and they started trolling Rashami, asking her why she had to reveal a detail from Umar’s personal life.

Rashami Desai’s fans say Umar Riaz broke her heart

A day after the entire fiasco, Rashami’s fans are now claiming on social media that she has been suffering a lot for the last 15-20 days. Many fans believe that Rashami got to know about Umar’s girlfriend and has been trying to nurse her broken heart ever since. Check these tweets:

UmRash umar k wajah seh toota h jo ki 20din pehlay ge toot chuka h ….Manpreet ya Rashami dono ka galti nehi ishmay …Umar ko jhoot nehi bolna chahye tha #UmarRiaz #UmRash #RashamiDesai — Tweetsrandom 🤍 (@tweetsrandom_21) April 7, 2022

GUYS I am a solo #Rashamians and I don’t freaking care that XYZ is dating whom or whom not…. and what he did in BB was true or true not because for me the other party have no existence from yesterday but this stupid @tweetsrandom_21 continuously tagging ⬇️ #RashamiDesai — Aparna2730 (@aparna2730) April 7, 2022

I am warning you to stop tagging #rashamidesai in your stupid post….ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Don’t you dare bring rashami in this…and invite an unwanted hate for her….. STOP IT.

Every #Rashamians pls..don’t support this and ask report his post and Id..#RashamiDesai — Aparna2730 (@aparna2730) April 7, 2022

People over here sitting and judging relationships as if their own relationships have never been affected by a third person’s opinion. They’re humans too. The amount of character assassination and mud slinging both fd’s have indulged in is sickening. #RashamiDesai #UmarRiaz — Isha🤸 (@Tacquotaco) April 7, 2022

While there are a lot of speculations online regarding Umar and Rashami’s current relationship, nothing has been confirmed. As of now, Rashami has unfollowed Umar Riaz on Instagram and is trying to focus on work. The actor has released her new single – Parwah, with Neha Bhasin, and the video has been widely appreciated for both its content and Rashami’s look in it. Did you watch it yet? Also, what do you have to say about Rashami and Umar’s love-and-hate relationship?