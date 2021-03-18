Mumbai: Actor Eijaz Khan, who found the love of his life – Pavitra Punia, in Bigg Boss 14 recently, is now not interested in talking about his personal life anymore. The actor mentioned that he just wanted to prove that his feelings for Pavitra are real and they were not faking anything for the show, and that’s the reason they kept talking about their bonding. However, now, Eijaz said that he doesn’t want to be speaking about the details of his love life in the media because he’s a private person otherwise. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik To Make a Comeback on Television With Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Saumya | See Her Look

Eijaz Khan speaks on marrying Pavitra Punia

Eijaz and Pavitra recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama and made some interesting statements. The couple said that they are totally in love and have been making decisions that suit their relationship. When asked about their marriage plans, Eijaz said they are not going to tell people about their decisions anymore. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya And Aly Goni With Their Love Birds Disha Parmar And Jasmin Bhasin Meet For a Dinner Date in Mumbai –Check Pics

“Now, this is like a public marriage, we need to inform everyone whatever happens in our lives. I need to share where we are staying, whether we are staying together. I do not want to put a date on it, I do not want to tell people what are we going to do. Whatever happens and whenever it happens, you will all get to know. Because there is nothing to hide, but I just do not want to talk about it so much,” he was quoted as saying. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Dances in Front of Paps While Coming Out of Gym, Laughs While Saying ‘Log Dekh Rahe Hai’ -Watch

Pavitra went on to add how being in a relationship with Eijaz has brought some stability in her life and she’s glad that they met inside the Bigg Boss house because that contributed a lot in making them realise the difference between right and wrong.

“After meeting Eijaz, zindagi me ek thehrao aya. Babli jo bubbly thi wo. After spending time in that house, aapko aate daal ka bhao pata chal jata hai. What you need to correct and what you are doing wrong in life,” she said.

Meanwhile, various reports in the media suggest that Eijaz and Pavitra are moving in together and have decided to have a live-in relationship.