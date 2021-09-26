Mumbai: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia‘s chemistry ever since their Bigg Boss 14 journey is widely loved. However, Eijaz recently met Pavitra’s parents in Mumbai for the first time. Talking about the same, Eijaz mentioned that he was a little awkward during the meeting. “It was nice, but next time I will open up a bit more. I had sweaty palms and was a little awkward. But I had already told Pavitra that if there are awkward silences, jump in and start talking,” Eijaz told a leading daily.Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond: Yeh Rishta Pati Patni Se Kam Nahin Tha

The actor also talked about how Pavitra’s parents were welcoming for him and added, “I had already met her brother in Mumbai. So this time, I met her mom and her dad. We spent some time together, and they were very welcoming. I didn’t feel that I was meeting them for the first time, probably because they have seen too much of me in Bigg Boss.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia Breaks Silence on Pratik Sehapal's 'Toxic Relationship' Comment

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia bonded during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, it was only when Pavitra had got eliminated that Eijaz realised his feelings for her. When in a special episode, Pavitra returned to support him, they both expressed their feelings for each other and maintained that they were getting into a serious relationship and that it was not for the TRPs. The two are currently in a live-in relationship and speculations are rife that they might just get married this year itself. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: Pratik Sehajpal Reveals Reason For His Breakup With Pavitra Punia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Recently, the couple went to Jim Corbett National Park as well to spend some special time together.