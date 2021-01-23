Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine despite being eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. The actor is happy to have found the love of his life in Pavitra Punia. After the very public display of affection in the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz and Pavitra are enjoying some quality time together. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Eijaz once again declared his love for Pavitra and spoke about his decision of marrying her. Also Read - Eijaz Khan to Re-Enter Bigg Boss 14? Actor Gives Hints And Confirms Relationship With Pavitra Punia

The popular Bigg Boss contestant said that a lot of people are thinking that his relationship with Pavitra is fake but the reality will be out soon. While talking to Spotboye, Eijaz mentioned that he has talked to his family about marrying Pavitra and everyone is happy for them. The actor was quoted as saying, “After I came out the first person I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said ‘I am very happy if you are happy’.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING Eviction: Eijaz Khan Eliminated And It's Confirmed!

He added that a few of his family members have met Eijaz already and he’s happy that he has found a partner like her. He said that Pavitra has been cooking for him and they are absolutely in love with each other. “My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful,” he said. Also Read - Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Kiss After Confessing Love For Each Other in Bigg Boss 14

Eijaz and Pavitra bonded well inside Bigg Boss 14 house and during the Family Weekend special episode, they expressed their feelings for each other. When Pavitra mentioned that she’s looking for a lifetime-long relationship, Eijaz said he’s totally in love with her. Now, when he’s out of the show and spending time with her, the bonding has deepened. Talking about the same and her marriage to Pavitra, Eijaz said, “And about marriage, I don’t promise anything on a public forum. I have a lot of respect for her and this relationship. There are people calling it fake but eventually, they will come to know how real it is.”

Don’t these two look cute together? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!