In an interview with india.com earlier, Eijaz Khan had revealed that he was going inside the Bigg Boss 14 house in the first week of February. And seems like he wanted to spend his few days outside the house with his ‘queen’ – Pavitra Punia. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi outside a posh hotel in Mumbai. The two lovebirds got clicked hand-in-hand as Pavitra blushed and Eijaz flashed a wide smile. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan on Pavitra Punia, Arrogance, 'Good News', And Love From Fans | Exclusive Interview

While Eijaz and Pavitra looked absolutely in love with each other, the man’s gesture spoke volumes of the amazing time they have been spending together. At one moment, Eijaz jokingly teased Pavitra by telling the paps ‘Yeh Mujh Par Shaq Kar Rahi Hai Yaar’ (She’s doubting me!). The video of the two Bigg Boss 14 contestants is currently going viral on social media. Check it out here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Finally Reveals When he Will be Back in The House - Exclusive

Eijaz and Pavitra developed feelings for each other inside the BB 14 house. Only when Pavitra got eliminated and Eijaz started missing her, they realised the depth of their chemistry. In an interview with us, Eijaz spoke in length about his feelings for the girl. He said that he’s going inside the house with a heavy heart because he has to leave his ‘queen’ outside. Eijaz mentioned that whether he wins the trophy or not, he knows he has got what he deserved and he’s only going back to the show for the sheer love of the audience.

When asked if he would like to do a daily soap with Pavitra, Eijaz blushed and said, “I don’t know. Come on… don’t put things in my head (laughs). Why won’t I say yes? We were all real. Abhi bhi aise hi jhagde hote hain jaise andar hote the. Ab islye hote hain kyuki pyaar hai (We continue to fight the way we used to do inside the house. The only difference is that we are fighting out of love today).

