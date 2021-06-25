Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia pics: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia landed straight into a fairytale romance after exiting Bigg Boss 14. The couple is going strong and is loved for their chemistry. In their latest photos on Instagram, Eijaz and Pavitra are seen spending sometime with the former’s family members. Also Read - Jaan Kumar Sanu Undergoes Massive Transformation, Courtesy Eijaz Khan

Both Pavitra and Eijaz visited his family to celebrate his nephew’s birthday recently. Now, Pavijazians are drooling over the pictures of the couple in which they are seen posing with the entire family. While Eijaz is seen rocking a black-on-black look, Pavitra looks radiant in a blush pink suit and a sleek choker. The pictures speak volumes of the love and bonding that the two share. Check this out: Also Read - Pavitra Punia Says Dad is Fine But Mom is Worried About Inter-Faith Relationship With Eijaz Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Also Read - Shefali Jariwala on Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan: ‘I Am Fond of Them, They Have Courage to Speak About Love on TV’

Eijaz and Pavitra bonded during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, it was only when Pavitra had got eliminated that Eijaz realised his feelings for her. When in a special episode, Pavitra returned to support him, they both expressed their feelings for each other and maintained that they were getting into a serious relationship and that it was not for the TRPs. The two are currently in a live-in relationship and speculations are rife that they might just get married this year itself. What do you think?