Mumbai: Actor Eijaz Khan had entered Bigg Boss 14 with a clear mind and a decision that he was going to romance anyone inside the house to gain attention and more votes because of that. However, life had other plans for him. While he didn't win the trophy, he certainly won the 'queen' of his life. Actor Pavitra Punia entered Eijaz's life with a bang and the two found solace in each other's company in the mad world of Bigg Boss.

Months after the grand finale of the show, Eijaz and Pavitra are together and happily working on strengthening their relationship. In his latest interview with Times of India, Eijaz mentioned how he fell in love with Pavitra, why he needs therapy soon and how they realised that life is always going to surprise them.

Eijaz Khan speaks on loving Pavitra Punia

The actor was quoted as saying, "I have to eat my words. Though I must say, it was not the plan. I realised that I had feelings for Pavitra only after a month. We even had talked of how we should not indulge too much and let go of our sight of the game that we were playing in Bigg Boss. But as the famous saying goes, life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."

While life has turned into bliss for both Eijaz and Pavitra, they are constantly trying to build a stronger bond. Eijaz went on to reveal that he is planning to see a therapist because there are a lot of things that need to be addressed in his life and he doesn’t want Pavitra to be a fixing machine for him. “Currently, as a couple, we are working through a lot of things like families, COVID-19, getting out of the Bigg Boss mode, etc. I’ve also realised that I need to undergo therapy for certain things. People assume that when you are in a relationship, you are in a happy space and your companion is like your therapist, but that is not how it works. Pavitra is my companion and I want her to be that,” he said.

Eijaz Khan says he wants to go to a therapist now

The actor added that he wanted to see a therapist right after Bigg Boss 14 because there’s so much that a person goes through inside that house that one needs help from a professional to get everything back on track in life. “After spending so many months in Bigg Boss, I wanted to go to a therapist and talk about my feelings. I wanted someone to make me understand and process these multiple thoughts that keep coming to my mind,” he said.

Eijaz and Pavitra make a lovely pair and their beautiful chemistry is visible in all the pictures on the internet. While talking about their marriage plans in another interview recently, Eijaz had mentioned that he doesn’t want to talk about the details of his relationship publicly. ‘This is like a public marriage,’ he said.