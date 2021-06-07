Mumbai: Senior TV actor Tarla Joshi, who is known for her role as Badi Beeji in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away on Sunday morning due to a heart attack. Nia Sharma, who played the role of Maanvi in the popular show, paid her condolence and said that she will remain her badi beeji. She wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed. Tarla ji you’ll always be our badi beeji.” Actor Kushal Tandon tagged Karan Tacker and Krystle D’Souza as he paid tribute to ‘Dadi’. Also Read - Google Bhi Hai Humare Paas! Nia Sharma Slams 'Woke Celebs' Who Are Demonstrating Proning Technique on Social Media

Actor Anju Mahendroo first shared the news of Tarla Joshi's death. While replying to a fan club, she shared that team was mourning the death of the actor. She also posted about how she always looked up to her as a mother figure. She wrote, "The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace."

Nia Sharma even retweeted it and wrote, Shall fondly remember her as our badi beeji always.”

Apart from Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she is known for her performances in shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini. She started her career as a costume designer and has films such as Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye to her credit.

Talking about the show, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai launched in 2011 and had a successful run of two years. Tarla Joshi played the role of Jeevika (Krystle) and Manvi’s (Nia) great grandmother in the show.