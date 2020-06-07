Producer Ekta Kapoor has deleted the controversial sex scene in her web series Triple X-2, which has invited a lot of trouble for her. The producer has received rape threats and has been a target of cyberbullying. There has also been a police complaint in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar police station and an FIR in Indore and Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor on Receiving Rape Threats For 'Sex Scene' in Her Web-Series: Standing Against Cyberbullying Now

The controversial scene showed an army officer’s wife having an illicit affair. The sequence also shows Army uniform is torn, which has been considered an insult towards the armed forces and military personnel. Also Read - Fresh Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor in Indore For Inappropriate Sex Scene in XXX-2 Web-Series

“As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards the Indian Army. Their contribution to our well-being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls,” said Ekta, referring to the massive cyberbullying she has witnessed after the controversy burgeoned over the past few days. Also Read - New Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Inappropriate Sex Scene Insulting Indian Army in Her Web-Series

Speaking about receiving rape threats, she said, “This gentleman who thinks that he’s the ‘patriot of the year’ decided to come out there, abuse my mother and me. And now, has openly put a rape threat on a social platform. This, now, is no longer about the army or sexual content because the idea of this is ‘rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother’ for making sexual content. It means sex is bad but rape is okay.”

One of the first to object was YouTuber Vikas Pathak, popular as Hindustani Bhau. He had filed a police complaint against show producers Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on Monday.

The controversial scene had landed the makers in a spot, what the hashtag #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army trending on Twitter Tuesday onwards.

With inputs from IANS!