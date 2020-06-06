Producer Ekta Kapoor has finally spoken out against the FIRs being lodged against her and the entire cyberbullying that she has been subjected to over an inappropriate sex scene that allegedly insulted the Indian army. In her panel discussion with Shobha De, Malini Agrawal, Gul Panag and Gurdeep Kohli on Saturday, Ekta clarified her stance on the entire controversy. She said the moment she got to know that she had unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the Indian army, she pulled down the scene from the show and also planned to issue an open apology to the army men and their wives. However, she started being criticised badly on social media and also received rape threats. Ekta said people even gave rape threats to her 71-year-old mother and she was appalled to see the level of cyberbullying that happened with her. Also Read - Fresh Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor in Indore For Inappropriate Sex Scene in XXX-2 Web-Series

The popular producer added that she was called names and trolled ridiculously on social media after she decided to fight this out and take a stand. Ekta said, “This gentleman who thinks that he’s the ‘patriot of the year’ decided to come out there, abuse my mother and me. And now, has openly put a rape threat on a social platform. This, now, is no longer about the army or sexual content because the idea of this is ‘rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother’ for making sexual content. It means sex is bad but rape is okay.” Also Read - New Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Inappropriate Sex Scene Insulting Indian Army in Her Web-Series

She said she was all set to apologise because ‘it’s no big deal’ to say sorry to those who have been hurt but she now decided to take a clear stand against the bullying. Ekta said that if the trolls can share her nudes (fake) and abuse her on a public platform, they can do this to any girl. “You want to rub my nose on the ground. Well, you are not getting a chance,” she said. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Inappropriate Sex Scene in a Web-Series

Ekta’s statement has come after days of being trolled and ridiculed for a scene in her web-series titled XXX-2 in which an army officer’s wife was seen cheating on her husband in his absence. In another scene, the woman made another man dress up in the army uniform only to tear it later. FIRs against her were filed in Gurugram and in Madhya Pradesh where people said she tried to spread ‘obscenity’ and also insulted the Indian Army and the national symbols.

It all started with former Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer Hindustani Bhau when he went to the Khar police station to lodge a complaint against Ekta and her mother Shobhaa in the matter. The ‘patriot of the year’ that Ekta mentions in her statement is Bhau who is now accused of designing an entire campaign against the producer to malign her name and abuse her on social media.

Your thoughts on the entire issue?