Mumbai: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar was one of the popular shows of Indian television. The show garnered immense love from the audience for its quirky mature love story narrative. Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a glimpse of the show and BTS scenes as she celebrates 10 years of the successful show. She thanked the actors and her team for creating such a show.

Sharing a clip, she wrote, "Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard this morning so much love was experienced in this one! An ode to mature love! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team."

She then shared a follow-up video and captioned it, “A show is made by a team This is a video from the team ( haven’t mentioned many especially @sufibaby in d last post) thanku team n audiences.”

Sumona Chakravarti also celebrated the 10 years of the popular show and catapulted that the show made her a household name. She wrote a long post, “Happy 10th Anniversary to a show that catapulted me into a household name. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A show that gave me my due as an actor, made me popular. BALH is my claim to fame. My role of Natasha/Nutz/choti remains closest to my heart. What a graph the character had over a span of 3 yrs. A show that was successful because of the makers, the writers, the creatives, the entire cast & crew. Thank u so much for showering us with abundance of love even after the show got over.”

Ram Kapoor stated last year when the show’s rerun was aired on television during the lockdown, “If I had a choice to restart a show all over again, it would be this one.” Previously, he had said that if he had to ever pick three things that could be his career highlights, Bade Acche Lagte Hain would definitely make it to the list.

The show was based on the Gujarati play ‘Patrani’ by Imtiaz Patel. The show features Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey and many others.