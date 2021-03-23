Union Minister Smriti Irani has turned a year older today. On her special day, BFF Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to shower her love and place a special request. In the post, Ekta called her a ‘super mom, wife, friend and leader extraordinaire’ and then hilariously asked her to get off the diet as she was making jealous with the weight loss. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, March 20, 2021, Written Episode: Pam Kills Rageshwari, Frames Saumya
Ekta shared a slew of pictures with Smriti Irani and captioned it, "Happie bday buddy! There is no one. Like u! A super mom… wife …friend …human and a leader extraordinaire! Today get off ur diet pls! U have lost a lot of weight n I'm jealous! Happie bdayyy (sic)." Ekta shared pictures featuring Zubin Irani, their friend Sakshi Tanwar, and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya.
Earlier, Ekta shared a rare throwback picture of Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani to celebrate couple’s 20th anniversary. She wrote, “Happie anniversary love birds (sic).”
Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development while Ekta Kapoor is a producer-director.