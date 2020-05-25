Ekta Kapoor’s high-octane drama show Naagin 4 will go off air as the season has struggled to meet the benchmark that has been set by previous seasons. After filmmakers experimented with everything and even included Shalaka played by Rashami Desai did not help them much but increased the budget constraints on them. The cast of the show Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria have been informed about the same and as soon as the lockdown ends, the team will shoot for the concluding episodes of the show. Also Read - Rashami Desai Out of Naagin 4, Makers Decide to Cut Down The Cost by Removing Shalaka From Plot?

The makers will also start prepping for the fifth season of Naagin and have started looking for actors for the next season. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “The channels and the makers have come to a decision to end the fourth season making way for the new season immediately. The fourth season did not work as expected and Rashami’s addition to the show only added to the budget constraints in this time of economic crisis amid others. Hence, after speaking to the production house, it was decided that not just Rashami, Nia, and Vijendra’s character will also be ending. But, the decision is not taken on the basis of the budgetary constraints completely, the fact that despite all the experimentations, the show couldn’t meet the expectations. This forced them to take this step.”



He also revealed, “The actors have been informed about the same. They will be shooting for the concluding episodes as soon as the lockdown is over. According to the primary information, Film City is likely to open from June 15 and the actors will soon hop on to shoot for the remaining episodes. Rashami was, in fact, the first person to be informed of this step given that she was the latest addition and her character in the show was not really developed as yet.”