Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: The 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony virtually was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles. No live audience, no red carpet, and no cameras to capture the hustle-bustle of the event, the Emmy Awards 2020 still managed to impress the viewers with its stunning list of winners.
HBO satire Succession won the Outstanding Drama Series award while Schitt's Creek won big in as many as seven top comedy categories including Outstanding Director, Writer, and Supporting Actor trophies. Check out the full list of winners here:
Outstanding Drama Series: Succession (Winner) Also Read - 'Watchmen' was ahead of its time, says Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen (Winner)
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Actor – Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (Winner)
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Actress – Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria (Winner)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen (Winner)
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas,
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Winner)
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2, Watchmen (Winner)
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- D’arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark (Winner)
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America (Winner)
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Director – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Matt Shakman, The Great
- James Burrows, Will and Grace
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Director – Drama: Andrij Parekh, Succession (Winner)
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
- Ben Semanoff, Ozark
- Alik Sakharov, Ozark
- Mark Mylod, Succession
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Winner)
- Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
- Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
- Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
- Steph Green, Watchmen
- Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)
- David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
- Michael Schur, The Good Place
- Tony McNamara, The Great
- Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
- Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Writing – Drama: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Winner)
- Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
- Chris Mundy, Ozark
- John Shiban, Ozark
- Miki Johnson, Ozark
- Peter Morgan, The Crown
Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (Winner)
- Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
- Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
- Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
- Anna Winger, Unorthodox
Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Winner)
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- Top Chef
- The Voice