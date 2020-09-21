Emmy Awards 2020 Winners: The 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony virtually was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles. No live audience, no red carpet, and no cameras to capture the hustle-bustle of the event, the Emmy Awards 2020 still managed to impress the viewers with its stunning list of winners. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Assembly Bypolls 2019: Congress Wins in Chitrakot

HBO satire Succession won the Outstanding Drama Series award while Schitt’s Creek won big in as many as seven top comedy categories including Outstanding Director, Writer, and Supporting Actor trophies. Check out the full list of winners here: Also Read - Karnataka Elections Results 2018 Congress Winner List Live: Constituency-wise Names of Winning Candidates

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession (Winner) Also Read - 'Watchmen' was ahead of its time, says Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Winner)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen (Winner)

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Outstanding Actor – Comedy: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Actor – Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession (Winner)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Outstanding Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (Winner)

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Outstanding Actress – Comedy: Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Actress – Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria (Winner)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Outstanding Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen (Winner)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas,

Regina King, Watchmen–Winner

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Winner)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2, Watchmen (Winner)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark (Winner)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America (Winner)

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Director – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Matt Shakman, The Great

James Burrows, Will and Grace

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Director – Drama: Andrij Parekh, Succession (Winner)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Mark Mylod, Succession

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Outstanding Director – Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox (Winner)

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Outstanding Writing – Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Winner)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing – Drama: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (Winner)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnson, Ozark

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Outstanding Writing – Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (Winner)

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (Winner)