Emmys 2020: The fans might be waiting for the actual FRIENDS' reunion for a long time now, but the stars of the popular sitcom know how to treat them with the best of the surprises. After wrapping up her presenting duties at the Emmy Awards 2020, actor Jennifer Aniston quickly rushed back to her place on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) and gave a little surprise to the fans. Joining her at her residence were Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox, her co-stars from the show.

Dressed in their most casual outfits, the trio of Phoebee, Rachel, and Monica enthralled the viewers who were watching them live from their TV screens. They were also joined by Jason Bateman for a brief moment to give the viewers one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Jennifer was nominated this year in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show. However, the award went to Zendaya for her performance in Euphoria. Nevertheless, Jennifer’s presence at the amphitheater with the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel definitely set the stage on fire as they tried to take extreme safety precautions to ‘sanitise’ the envelope. The dup just didn’t know that even after three attempts of extinguishing the fire, it would still blow up and Jennifer will have to take immediate steps to put it out to save everyone on the sets. Watch the entire thing here:

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, in its first, the virtual ceremony turned out to be a hit. While Schitt’s Creek won big in the comedy categories, Succession and Watchmen followed the leads. Zendaya created history by becoming the youngest Lead Actress in the Drama series category.