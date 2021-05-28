Actor Erica Fernandes, who has been a part of two very popular romantic shows, says that she isn’t comfortable doing ‘bold scenes’ The actor, who’s now gearing up for the third season of Sony TV’s show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, spoke in an interview recently and said that she has been offered many ‘bold’ web shows but she thinks that boldness is ‘forcefully added’ in such shows. She said that she doesn’t have any problem with doing something that is genuinely a part of the story but the shows that have been offered to her included such scenes only to gain some eyeballs. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: New Promo Presents Changing Dynamics of Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Relationship

Erica talked to Hindustan Times in an interview and said, “I am not comfortable doing bold shows and content and I am quite open about it. I have been offered quite a few shows until now. There have been shows that came my way and had bold content and I have said no to them because sometimes I feel they are forcefully added to the show to sell.” She went on to talk about the ‘logic’ in her projects. Erica said that she needs to be mentally prepared for her characters and that can only happen where there’s some level of genuinity in her stories. “I need logic to whatever I am doing and whatever is happening in the show. If it is genuinely required then that is a different thing and I might have to mentally prepare for it. That is a very different thing altogether. But first I need to know why it is required in the show. So if no one is able to give me that answer then I don’t think I will ever do it,” she said. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Talks About His Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Mom Supriya Pilagaonkar: I Call Her Maa In Real Life Too

Erica has received a lot of love from the audience – for playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and for playing Sonakshi Bose in the previous seasons of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She mentioned that her journey on the small screen has given her immense confidence and has provided her clarity about the ‘exact path’ she wants to take in life. The actor said that her characters have widened her thought process in life and that’s an achievement. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes Breaks Silence on What Makes The Show so Special For Audience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Meanwhile, the promos of the third season of her show have taken over the TV screens and the fans are eagerly waiting to see her romancing Shaheer Sheikh once again. Are you excited about KRPKAB?

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar