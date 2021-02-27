Actor Erica Fernandes partied last night with her girls at an event in Mumbai. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star was joined by her co-star from the show Shubhaavi Choksey and others including Sonyaa Ayodhya. Dressed in a sexy black outfit and a printed long coat, Erica looked striking while Shubhaavi was dressed in a pretty red maxi dress. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Weight Loss Journey: 40-Year-Old Actor Sheds 10 Kgs, Looks Fabulous

Together, the pretty ladies let their hair loose and danced like there’s no tomorrow. The pictures of Erica’s party are going viral on social media in which the popular TV actor can be seen having so much fun with her girls. While sharing the pictures on Instagram from the party, Erica wrote, “I dont think i need a caption for this.” (sic) Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Transformation From Bahu to Babe Leaves Fans Surprised, Photos go Viral

Erica was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired on Star Plus. The actor’s chemistry with Parth Samthaan who played the role of Anurag Basu in the show was appreciated by the audience. However, the show was shut down due to the pandemic and Erica decided to move out for better avenues. Erica’s first claim to fame was her role in Sony TV’s show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which she was paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

The actor hasn’t been seen in any TV show after Kasautii. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on-screen again.