Actor Erica Fernandez, who has won many hearts with her popular TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, revealed that she has been in a relationship from last 3 years. During a live chat, she was asked if she was single and she revealed the details of her personal life. Putting an end to the rumour of her dating Parth Samthaan, she opened up about her relationship. Also Read - Karan Patel Replaces Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

When asked if the person she is dating from the industry, she said, “I don’t think so, he is not from the industry.” Erica went on to say that they are pretty good friends and can talk about anything. Speaking on beautiful aspects of the relationship, she said that though there are ups and downs, they both have the understanding to let one cool down during an argument and discuss their viewpoints later. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Comes Out as Bisexual, Says 'With Pride I am Bisexual, I Fall in Love With Human Regardless of Gender'



When asked if he like her serials, she laughed and said, “He does like watching my work but he doesn’t like to watch when I romance other guys.”

She was also asked about her partner’s reaction on the link-up rumours with Parth Samthaan and Shaheer Sheikh, she said that it does not have an effect on her partner hence she came out open on her relationship with him.

Erica Fernandez is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and Aamna Shariff. There have been reports that Karan Patel will be playing the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj. The role was first being played by Karan Singh Grover.