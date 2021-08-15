Indian Idol 12 Fact Check: Amidst the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, a picture of finalist Pawandeep Rajan from the set of Indian Idol 12 is going viral on social media. In the before-mentioned photo, he is seen holding the Indian Idol 12 trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakh in his hands. Before you believe the picture, you must know that it is absolutely FAKE.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner: Pawandeep Rajan to Win Trophy as Per India.com Poll, Arunita Kanjilal to be 1st Runner-up

If you look at the photo closely, you will see that the date mentioned on the cheque is ’15 May’, which is obviously the wrong date. The picture going viral is a photoshopped picture and the fans should wait for the winner to be announced live at midnight. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Here's How To Vote For Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Others To Make Them Win 'Greatest Finale Ever'

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawan.deeprajan12)



Meanwhile, many fans of Pawandeep claimed that he will emerge as a winner while a grapevine suggested that this year, the show might have double winner – Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal. The six finalists on the show are – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Requests Pawandeep For a Special Song, Dances With Arunita, Sayli and Shanmukha

Indian Idol 12 finale is a 12-hour long musical extravaganza and it has been entertaining so far. Especially, Annu Kapoor back on stage as the host of Antakshari definitely bought nostalgia among many 90s kids. From former Indian Idol 12 contestants’ performance to finalists setting the stage on fire with their singing and dance performances to Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Mika Singh, Kumar Sanu joining finalists for spectacular performances, finale is worth watching.

The singing-reality show is set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours live at midnight.