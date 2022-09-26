Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak are not leaving any chance to take a dig at each other. Their never-ending heated cold war with sly jibes over Maine Payal Hai Chhankai 2.0 version has made headlines. This time, Falguni Pathak spoke to a news portal and broke the silence on Neha’s Instagram post where she slammed the singer and the netizens. O Sajna, which is a re-imagined version of singer Falguni Pathak’s hit 90s track, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar. This has irked Pathak, who wishes she had the right to take legal action.Also Read - Neha Kakkar Takes a Sly Dig at Falguni Pathak Amid Maine Payal Hai 2.0 Controversy

Falguni Pathak expressed her disappointment and revealed to HT, "What else could have I done? I could not take legal action," She added, "I was overwhelmed to see so many people write on social media that they love my music, and they didn't like this (Kakkar's) version."

Falfguni also said that she "would have taken a legal route" if she could. While speaking to the portal, Pathak said she "didn't know" the importance of owning music rights, which could have prevented such recreations. "I wish I was aware back then. Jab khud pe guzarti hai tab pata chalta hai. I regret that I didn't know about it then, otherwise, I would have definitely done something about it," the Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi singer said.

Falguni Pathak, however, clarified she is not averse to the idea of recreations but feels that whoever works on them should do it wholeheartedly, rather than just making it a commercial success. She concluded, “I am not averse to the idea of remixes and recreations. They have been happening for a long time. But it has to be done with a lot of passion, and the passion has to be only about creating good music. Everything else comes later”.

Meanwhile, Sony TV shared a promo video of upcoming episode where Neha Kakkar welcomed Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol 13. The audience called Neha-Falguni’s war of words a publicity stunt in reaction to the promo. A personwrote, “Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log….pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar (what all these people do to make the song a hit, first they fight on social media to grab attention and then they perform together on TV. What a show off).”

