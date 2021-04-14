Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni received a marriage proposal from a fan during a live session hosted by the actor. However, he claimed that they would need Jasmin Bhasin’s permission for it. Aly took to his Instagram stories and posted for his fans, “Chalo ask me anything but but but I will answer only 5 questions.” A fan then asked Aly, “Will you marry me?”. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Fans' Create Doll Version of Actor's Music Video 'Marjaaneya' Look, Picture Surfaces Online

Aly was quick to reply to the fans' question with a photo of Jasmin Bhasin and wrote, "Isse permission leni padegi, loge? (You need to seek permission from her, will you ask for it)?"

Check Out The Post Here:

Aly entered the show as Jasmin's support and soon their romance bloomed in the house. After Jasmin's eviction, she confessed that she is ready to tie the knot with Aly before the year comes to an end. Apart from Jasmin, Aly also shared a sweet bond with Rahul Vaidya, who lost the title to Rubina. He considered him as a brother and said that their equation is real.

Earlier, he had told Times of India, ““I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin’s parents for our relationship and marriage.”