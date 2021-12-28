Asim Riaz vs Shehnaaz Gill fans: The fan war is on between the supporters of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill after the former reportedly took a dig at Shehnaaz over her viral video from a party where she was seen dancing her heart out. On Monday, Shehnaaz’s huge fanbase launched tweets in her support and trended ‘Shame on Asim Riaz’ for his tweet in which he had written, “Just saw a few dancing clips… seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baatkya baat… #Newworld (sic).” Shehnaaz’s fans took Asim’s post as a sly dig at their favourite star who is currently trying to overcome the loss of her rumours boyfriend Sidharth Shukla who died in September this year.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At After Joining BJP, Escapes Unhurt
Shehnaaz’s fans took over social media, shaming and blaming Asim for creating negativity and pulling down someone who is trying to move on from a heartbreak. Asim, who had participated with both Shehnaaz and Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, also appeared devastated in the pictures that went viral on social media after Sidharth’s death. Amid all the bashing and trolling, Asim’s brother Nomaan tweeted to say that he spoke to Asim and the latter has clarified that he didn’t mean to target Shehnaaz but had written his contentious tweet for other people. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Tries Zingaat's Hook Steps at Friend's Engagement in Sexy Black Dress - Watch Viral Video
Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Confuses Fans With Edited Pic of Her on Lucifer Poster, Here's All You Need to Know
On Tuesday morning, Asim’s fans started trending ‘We Are With Asim Riaz’ as Nomaan’s post went viral. The actor’s fans are now claiming that he is a super strong personality who wouldn’t get affected by the trolling and criticism in Shehnaaz’s name. “asim posted story to stop using sid, she always had grudge against him so since then she has got problems & trying to retaliate with her PRs & now those tweets which were not remotely realted to her she took advantage of that now + attention & revenge (sic),” wrote a Twitter user. Check out a few tweets here:
Asim and Sidharth were good friends when they had entered Bigg Boss 15. However, the dynamic of the game changed towards the end and they couldn’t continue their bonding. During this time, Shehnaaz came close to Sidharth and the two even reportedly started dating each other. Asim and Sidharth, however, maintained a cordial relationship outside the house. When Sidharth passed away in September this year, Asim was one of the first people to have got spotted at his residence. He was also present at the crematorium during the last rites of the actor. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, has been trying her best to resume work and keep a strong face after Sidharth’s demise.
Your thoughts on the entire fan war?