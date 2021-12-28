Asim Riaz vs Shehnaaz Gill fans: The fan war is on between the supporters of Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill after the former reportedly took a dig at Shehnaaz over her viral video from a party where she was seen dancing her heart out. On Monday, Shehnaaz’s huge fanbase launched tweets in her support and trended ‘Shame on Asim Riaz’ for his tweet in which he had written, “Just saw a few dancing clips… seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baatkya baat… #Newworld (sic).” Shehnaaz’s fans took Asim’s post as a sly dig at their favourite star who is currently trying to overcome the loss of her rumours boyfriend Sidharth Shukla who died in September this year.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Shot At After Joining BJP, Escapes Unhurt

Shehnaaz’s fans took over social media, shaming and blaming Asim for creating negativity and pulling down someone who is trying to move on from a heartbreak. Asim, who had participated with both Shehnaaz and Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13, also appeared devastated in the pictures that went viral on social media after Sidharth’s death. Amid all the bashing and trolling, Asim’s brother Nomaan tweeted to say that he spoke to Asim and the latter has clarified that he didn’t mean to target Shehnaaz but had written his contentious tweet for other people. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Tries Zingaat's Hook Steps at Friend's Engagement in Sexy Black Dress - Watch Viral Video

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Confuses Fans With Edited Pic of Her on Lucifer Poster, Here's All You Need to Know

Guys u need to chill.. I personally called @imrealasim and asked him.. he said nomaan I have my own life and my friends… too .. this was for them not for her..

Remember -He has always been the first for everyone when they needed him . WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ — Nomaan ellahi (@iamnomaanellahi) December 27, 2021

On Tuesday morning, Asim’s fans started trending ‘We Are With Asim Riaz’ as Nomaan’s post went viral. The actor’s fans are now claiming that he is a super strong personality who wouldn’t get affected by the trolling and criticism in Shehnaaz’s name. “asim posted story to stop using sid, she always had grudge against him so since then she has got problems & trying to retaliate with her PRs & now those tweets which were not remotely realted to her she took advantage of that now + attention & revenge (sic),” wrote a Twitter user. Check out a few tweets here:

WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ

We are Built in Pain and we know how to Survive@imrealasim #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/HlYiIadInT — Ravi Rana (@raviranabjp) December 27, 2021

Han bhen Fakenaaz ne to Grammy jeet lia na 🙂 WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ https://t.co/jqBCUNhhcE — Asim Riaz Fan Page (@AsimRiazFP) December 27, 2021

Only Asim Squad can retweet this WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/KFUtRc5dEc — MR KHAN (@imReal_Khan) December 27, 2021

Clarification :

It’s between ASquad vs Sana Fandom

Many neutrals support Umar, because of your stupidity he can suffer

Keep umar out of this matter

I have seen many other BB15 Fandoms are talking advantage of this matter & degrading umar

Stop this

WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ#UmarRiaz — ⚡ (@javedshaikh45) December 28, 2021

asim posted story to stop using sid, she always had grudge against him so since then she has got problems & trying to retaliate with her PRs & now those tweets which were not remotely realted to her she took advantage of that now + attention & revenge. « WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ » — Team Asim Riaz Official (@IamAsimRiaz1) December 27, 2021

I’m not a fan of asim

But you are right brother this time

WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/5ecbyG04pD — Sagarsinh Jadav (@Sagarsinh27) December 28, 2021

Let the dog bark

The lion is still the King WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/Q1B5roXYbE — Doctor Sahil (@ImDrSahil) December 27, 2021

Common people show everyone the power of our fandom

We have never talked wrong about anyone and neither ever will WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ https://t.co/fIi9419JYj — Nomaan ellahi (@iamnomaanellahi) December 27, 2021

Asim and Sidharth were good friends when they had entered Bigg Boss 15. However, the dynamic of the game changed towards the end and they couldn’t continue their bonding. During this time, Shehnaaz came close to Sidharth and the two even reportedly started dating each other. Asim and Sidharth, however, maintained a cordial relationship outside the house. When Sidharth passed away in September this year, Asim was one of the first people to have got spotted at his residence. He was also present at the crematorium during the last rites of the actor. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, has been trying her best to resume work and keep a strong face after Sidharth’s demise.

Your thoughts on the entire fan war?