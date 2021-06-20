Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin revealed recently that she is planning to buy a new house in Mumbai for her parents. For Father’s Day 2021, she is planning a ‘special gift’ for her parents, who currently live in Kota. She has planned virtual celebrations and surprises for her father Surpal Singh Bhasin even sent him a Father’s Day gift in advance. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note For Her Dad On Father's Day, Calls Herself Fauji Ki Beti

Talking about her plans on buying a lavish property in Mumbai for her parents, she said, "It's been many years now since I have been asking my parents to move in with me in Mumbai, but they always ignored it and I never stressed on it too much since they used to visit me regularly. But they haven't visited me for more than a year now and I miss them terribly."

Speaking about her Father, she said that he has been her constant guide and always encouraged her to follow her heart. "I have always made unconventional choices and if my father would have stopped me, I would have turned into a rebel. But he always motivated me to follow my heart and whenever I faced any difficulty, he spoke to me like a friend. When I was in Class X, I was not getting good grades in Maths and was very worried about it. I told my father this and he just said, 'Do your best, and marks and grades are not everything'. That actually encouraged me to work hard, and I did well. Even when I decided to quit my job for acting, my father was worried, but when he saw how I managed things in Mumbai, he was okay with my decision. He was the one who was very excited when I participated in Bigg Boss, and like always, he just told me to stay honest and do my best," shares Jasmin. She adds that one thing that she has learned from her father and always keeps in mind is that " waqt sab sikha deta hai, we should not worry, stress, just give our best to whatever we want to pursue in life", Naagin actor said.

She also opened up about her ‘scary’ experience when her mother suffered from Covid-19 and her father struggled to manage a hospital bed. She shared, “After my mom recovered, I told my father strictly that I have to be around them. I would never want to experience any such situation again when I felt so helpless and had sleepless nights. It was a nightmare and it left me worried. So, my parents will soon move in with me in Mumbai and I am looking forward to buying a house where we can live together,” says Jasmin, adding that her parents staying with her in Mumbai will also be big support for her. “No matter what I have decided to do in life, my parents, especially my father, have always supported me and encouraged me to do my best. Being with them here will give me more strength and support.