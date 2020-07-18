The sets of Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya caught fire on Saturday, July 18. The fire has been controlled now and no casualty has been reported yet. The cast and the crew members including Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia were present on the sets when the fire broke. It caused damage to the property. The shooting of the show has been stopped for the day and there’s no official update from anyone associated with the show. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay News: Shoot Resumes Today, Parth Samthaan to Join in August

Kumkum Bhagya's set is constructed at Killick Nixon where other shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay are also shot. As soon as the fire broke out, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay also paused for a while. However, the cast resumed the shoot later in the day. The damage that the makers have incurred due to the fire cannot be ascertained yet. A video of the incident is currently going viral on social media that shows the cast and crew members rushing out of the sets as a huge smoke engulfs the sky above the sets. Check this out:

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the shooting on the sets was stopped for the three days after Parth Samthaan, the actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested positive for COVID-19. The entire Killick Nixon was sanitised and tests of other people on the sets were conducted to ensure that no other person has contracted the virus.