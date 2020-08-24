Ator Asha Negi, who turned a year older on Sunday, received an adorable birthday wish from ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. Taking to Instagram the actor shared a picture of Asha relaxing on a pool lounger with a book in her hand. He wrote a long caption that reads, “An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. You are the epitome of self love and grace negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being, The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly Happy birthday @ashanegi. (sic)” Also Read - Baarish 2: Asha Negi Says The Lip-Lock Was Awkward But Sharman Joshi Comforted Her

Check out the post here:



Rithvik and Asha Negi have ended their seven-year-long relationship early this year. While there’s nothing official about the reports, a source close to the couple stated to TOI how things started messing up by the end of the last year. It’s been nearly four months and they haven’t posted any new picture of themselves as a couple on social media, which is strange for a couple who never shied away from some public display of affection. It is believed that they have maintained a graceful distance and their friends are also respecting their decision. The two fell in love with each other while Working on the show Pavitra Rishta.