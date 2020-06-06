A fresh complaint has been filed against producer Ekta Kapoor for allegedly showing the Indian army in a bad light, insulting the religious sentiments and national symbols, and spreading obscenity through her show XXX-2 that is streaming on her OTT platform Alt Balaji. Also Read - New Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Inappropriate Sex Scene Insulting Indian Army in Her Web-Series

As per news agency ANI, two local men named Valmiki Sakargaye and Neeraj Yagnik filed an FIR at the Annapurna police station of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered on Friday night under section 294 (obscenity) and 298 (hurting the religious sentiments) of the IPC, along with The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi confirmed the news and mentioned that the complaint has been registered and the probe is on. He said a part of the complaint mentions that the show features a scene in which the uniform of an Indian army officer has been shown in an inappropriate manner. Along with Ekta, the names of the show's director Pankhuri Rodrigues and writer Jessica Khurrana have also been mentioned in the FIR.

The first complaint in the matter was made by former Bigg Boss contestant and social media celebrity Hindustani Bhau who went to the Khar police station in Mumbai to lodge a complaint against Ekta and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor. Later, separate complaints were filed against Ekta in Gurugram by ex-army officers, and in Bihar.

It should be noted that the scene that has been found objectionable, is no longer a part of the show. As soon as the matter aggravated, the scene was deleted sensing the public sentiments.