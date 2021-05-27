FRIENDS Reunion Episode: The anticipated FRIENDS Reunion episode aired today and left all with many memories, including the show’s unforgettable starcast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Among the many things that the cast revealed including if Ross and Rachel were really on a break or not, something that totally surprised the audience was the reality behind David and Jennifer’s amazing chemistry on the show. Also Read - 'Friends' Cast Says This Is Their Last Reunion, But 'Will Always Be There For Each Other'

In the big Friends reunion episode, we got to know that Jennifer and David were actually crushing on each other really hard and that's the reason their chemistry looked so flawless in the initial episodes where they were seen falling for each other. When asked about off-screen romance, Jennifer looked at David and let him explained how they were just so much into each other in season 1. David revealed that they respected each other and they had a huge crush on each other but there were also boundaries because one of them was always in a relationship. "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary," he said. This was followed by Matt LeBlanc making everyone go LOL as he sipped on his coffee and said 'bullsh-t'.

The audience was then showed many throwback videos in which Jennifer and David could be seen flirting with each other, and just gazing into each other’s eyes in between the shots. David, in fact, was taken aback that the rest four actors knew what was brewing between him and Jennifer at that time.

Whoa… that just seemed like ‘brand new information’! Which was your favourite part of the reunion episode?