Actor Dilip Joshi, popular for playing the role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recalled his struggling days recently. The actor might be one of the most loved actors on Indian television today but there was a time when he would not be given even the most frivolous roles in plays let alone movies or shows. Joshi, in his latest podcast with comedian Sohrab Pant, revealed that he has done theatre to get Rs 50 per role and he can't forget those days in life.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I started as a backstage artiste in the commercial stage. No one used to give me roles. I used to get Rs 50 per role. But the passion to keep doing theatre was there. I didn't care if it was a backstage role. The big role would come in the future but I just wanted to stick to the theatre."

Joshi is considered one of the most talented actors today with a fan following of millions. The actor initially did small roles in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). However, he got his big fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is running for over a decade now. However, Joshi still misses his theatre days. He said that he likes to work on camera but the theatre gave him another thrill that's rare to experience today.

The actor talked about doing Gujarati theatre and revealed that he performed his last play in the year 2007 and after that, he got busy with television. “For more than 25 years, I was continuously doing Gujarati theatre. My last play was Daya bhai do dhaya which got over in 2007. In 2008, Taarak Mehta started and we shoot for 12 hours daily including Sundays. For theatre, you need a different kind of discipline. You have shows on weekends as well as weekdays. So it becomes difficult to manage both theatre and TV. I miss the theatre very much,” he explained.

In the same podcast, Joshi also commented on the content that’s being streamed on popular streaming platforms. The actor said that he’s glad to see OTT giving larger opportunities to the actors but he’s concerned about the kind of language that’s shown in some shows that claim to be showing the reality. The actor said, “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. If you want to show reality, they also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath.”