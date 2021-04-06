Actor Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s new music video titled ‘Galat’ is finally released. The song narrates the story of love and betrayal. The track portrays Rubina as a young girl who is madly in love with Paras and he forces her to sign a paper without giving it a read. Later, it is revealed that Paras uses her for monetary benefits. However, she realises it only after they get married and catch him red-handed cheating on her. Paras gets violent and points a gun at Rubina leaving her heartbroken. Her father then gets into a scuffle with Paras and Rubina finally points a gun at Paras. Undoubtedly, Rubina’s character is strong and powerful. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Breaks Her Silence on Not Getting Her Dues For Bigg Boss 14

The song is crooned by Asees Kaur. Sharing the same, Rubina wrote, "#GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga."

Watch The Music Video Here:

The fans are loving the chemistry between the two actors and the song has so far fetched over four lakh views in a couple of hours.

One fan tweeted, Great song, beautiful voice of @AseesKaurand outstanding performance of #RubinaDilaik & #ParasChhabra . Clapping hands signto lyrics and music also. #superhit.”

“My review on #Galat Wonderful acting by #RubinaDilaik nd #ParasChhabra Wonderful lyrics and singing by #AseesKaur Wonderful screen play..@RubiDilaik Over all superhit Blockbuster.”

The song #Galat is amazing.. #AseesKaur ma’am is a brilliant singer.. #RubinaDiIaik and #ParasChhabra ‘s acting is sone pe suhaga… I’m in love with the song 😍😍 #GalatOutNow — Star In The Sky💫🦋 (fangirl of SSR) (@SushisFan1) April 6, 2021



Meanwhile, Rubina and Paras have been doing music videos. While Rubina was last seen in ‘Marjaneya’ opposite her husband Abhinav Shukla, Paras was seen in ‘Rang Lagaye’ opposite Mahira Sharma.