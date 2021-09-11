Mumbai: BTS is widely loved even in Indian. Several Indian celebrities have repeatedly expressed their love for the K-pop group, the latest on the list is Gauahar Khan.Also Read - BTS Indian Army Member Expresses Desire To Hold RM's Hand, K-Pop Singer Responds

On Saturday, Gauahar Khan took to social media sharing a video that is winning the hearts of BTS ARMY India. In the video, Gauahar Khan can be seen dancing on BTS' latest song Permission To Dance. Gauahar is dressed in a shirt and blue denim. Sharing the video, Gauahar wrote, "#weDontneedPermissionToDance 🙋🏻‍♀️🥳. Agree????? Let your soul dance!"

Several fans took to the comment section of Gauahar Khan's post dropping purple emojis and asking if she is an ARMY member as well. For those who do not know, BTS and its fans use the purple heart symbol to express love.

Gauahar is not the first Indian celebrity who shared a video dancing on BTS’ Permission To Dance. A few days back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat shared a video while he was dancing on the same video as well. BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Several celebrities including Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt have come forth expressing their love for the K-pop group. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. The song recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release and is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The song topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others.