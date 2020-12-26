Actor Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar on Friday in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony in the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. It all seemed like a fairytale wedding for the couple as they looked inseparable in all their wedding functions. The internet is now filled with various photos and videos from the Nikaah ceremony. One of them shows Gauahar fixing the makeup of her husband just before the ceremony. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Wedding Reception Pictures Out: Newly-Wed Looks Mesmerising in Stunning Outfits

A video that's going viral features the newly-married couple sharing a cute moment right before saying 'qubool hai' to each other and getting hitched for life. While Gauahar is seen standing with powder in her hand, Zaid is seen sitting in front of the mirror. The bride then goes to put some powder on the groom's face and helps him get ready for the big day. Later, she is seen fixing her own dupatta over the head and giving herself that final touch before stepping out for the ceremony.

Gauahar and Zaid also hosted a wedding reception on Friday evening that was attended by the who’s who of the film and the TV industry. Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Rode, Hussain Kuwajerwala, and Preeti Simoes among others were seen blessing the newlyweds and posing for the cameras.

At her wedding ceremony, Gauahar wore a silver-golden gharara by Pakistani fashion designer Saira Shakira. She coordinated her outfit with that of Zaid by wearing a dupatta that matched the groom’s sherwani. For the reception, the actor chose an elaborate maroon velvet lehenga that came with a golden blouse and a long velvet veil. Our congratulations to the lovely couple!