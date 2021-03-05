Actor Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away this morning in Mumbai. The news was shared by the actor’s friend Preeti Simones who shared a video on Instagram, asking all to send strength and love to the family. Khan wasn’t keeping well for a long time. After getting admitted to a hospital during the lockdown last year, he was hospitalised again a few days after Gauahar’s wedding to Zaid. The actor has been sharing many emotional posts in her Instagram stories, asking her fans to pray for the wellbeing of her father. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Shares Mesmerising Pictures With Hubby Zaid Darbar As 'Sasural Welcomes Her'

Gauahar’s husband, Zaid Darbar also made a post asking the fans to keep his father-in-law in their prayers. As soon as the news broke out, several celebs from the industry took to Preeti’s post to offer their condolences. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Sugandha Mishra among others wished strength to the family to overcome the loss. On Thursday, Gauahar had made an emotional post telling the world that her father ‘is the strongest’. “Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum.” Sharing another picture of hugging her father at the ceremony, she said, “A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much. #MyPappaStrongest.” she wrote on the post.