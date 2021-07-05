Moscow: Actor Gauahar Khan got married last year in December to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar in Mumbai. Now, finally, the newlywed couple is off to Moscow for their honeymoon. Gauahar and Zaid have been sharing glimpses from their romantic honeymoon and fans are in complete awe. Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a video summarising her vacation in a short clip. Giving a view of the picturesque location, she will leave you envied. Also Read - Viral Video: Men Climb Burning Building to Save 3 Children From Fire, Hailed as Heroes | Watch

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to … #Russia it is . Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could've imagined. @hotelbaltschug. Appreciate it , @dushyantbhalla #Musafir #russia #Moscow #Kempinski #baltschug #MaShaAllah. (sic)"

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)



On Sunday, Gauahar shared a series of photos where they can be seen sharing a kiss outside Saint Basil's Cathedral. While Gauahar looks stunning in a smart yellow bodysuit with flared pants and a crossbody bag, Zaid complements her in comfortable track pants. She captioned the post, "Love In Moscow! @zaid_darbar #Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)



Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had tied the knot on December 25. The wedding ceremonies included Chiksa, mehendi, nikaah, reception, and waleema ceremony. The couple later went for their mini honeymoon recently in Udaipur.