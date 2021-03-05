Actor Gauahar Khan took to social media to grieve the loss of her father Zafar Ahmed Khan who passed away this morning at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor, who has been asking her fans to keep her father in prayers, wrote how he was a tough person and a ‘forever shining star’. Gauahar wrote about how she is so much like her father and yet believes that no one truly can be like him ever. The caption on Gauahar’s post about her late father read, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar

Keep him in your prayers please . 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon” (sic) Also Read - Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away at a Hospital in Mumbai, Industry Offers Condolences

The news of her father passing away was first shared by her friend Preeti Simones who shared an Instagram video remembering him. Preeti wrote, “❤ mere Gauahar ke pappa…

To the man i loved…

He Lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride

Strength and Love. To the family.” (sic)

Dia Mirza, Hina Khan, Mahhi Vij, Karanvir Bohra among other celebs from the film and the TV industry offered their condolences and prayed for the family’s strength. Gauahar’s husband Zaid Darbar and their family also stood by their side during the grieving time.

May his soul rest in peace!