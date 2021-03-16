Mumbai: A day after actor Gauahar Khan was booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), her team has now issued a statement defending the Bigg Boss 7 winner. Gauahar was booked on Monday by the BMC for allegedly shooting for a film after getting tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Gujarat Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After Taking Vaccine

The actor's team now issued a statement stating that Gauahar has been tested negative for the coronavirus and that she is a 'law abiding citizen'. Raising concern, her team has requested people not to indulge in speculations. The statememt further mentions the personal loss and requests the people to leave Gauahar alone in these difficult times after her father's death. Read the full statement here:

"For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC."

The Oshiwara police in Mumbai had yesterday claimed that Gauahar Khan was found coronavirus infected – a charge now denied by her team.

This comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra. For several days now, Maharashtra is reporting over 15,000 coronavirus cases every day. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur remain the worst affected cities in the state. The lockdown-like-restrictions including night curfew have been imposed in several areas.