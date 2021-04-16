Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan shared a fun Reels on Instagram on Friday and stole the hearts of her fans. However, a section of the social media users was quick to remind her that she’s not supposed to share such dancing videos during the holy month of Ramadan. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Rants About Being Trolled For no Reason, Says "Aao, Seedha Gaaliyaan Dena Shuru Kar Do"

Gauahar’s video featured her showing some quirky dance steps as she flaunted her husband’s checkered shirt and looked cool during the entire performance. While many users including her sister-in-law and her husband among others showered love on the video, one Instagram user wrote, “Atleast ramazaan h itna to khayal kar lo,” and another user wrote, “At least don’t post such videos during Ramadan” (sic). Also Read - Inside Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Humble House: Best Balcony View, Open Kitchen And Lots of Warmth

Gauahar’s husband though left a comment that totally looked like subtle defense in favour of his girl. Zaid Darbar mentioned that the video was infact shot a week back and Gauahar just shared it today. “Arrey this video I remember we took a week back!! Wah wah It’s🔥!!” she wrote. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled After Pushing a Man in Roadshow, Twitterati Call Her 'Rude And Arrogant'

The caption on the viral video read, “Guess who’s shirt am I wearing ???… loose , oversize ! heheheh I believe u can be fully covered n still look ur hottest .. what say ??? . @preeti_simoes will kill me though …..#breakthecliché #Loveyourself #reels” (sic). Check out the post here:

Many other celebrities who are observing fast during Ramadan have been constantly trolled by a section of social media users who object to them posting about their schedules and sharing makeup, dance-related videos online.

Let’s spread positivity during Ramadan!