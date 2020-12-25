Gauahar Khan’s father-in-law Ismail Darbar gave a beautiful performance at the Sangeet ceremony of his son Zaid Darbar. The couple who’s getting married today hosted a Sangeet-Mehendi ceremony on Thursday in which Ismail, who’s one of the most loved musicians of our times, sang ‘Lutt Gaye‘ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with his troupe. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Doesn't Let Zaid Darbar Show His Mehendi, Says 'It's Personal' - Watch Video

Both Gauahar and Zaid sang together while Ismail crooned to the tragic number from Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai starrer. It's one of the most popular songs curated by the musician and has become his signature number over the years. However, while it seemed all like a happy family, for some, the choice of the song was unsuitable.

The video of the performance went viral on social media and many Instagram users pointed out how the pick of ‘Lutt Gaye’ song at a wedding function was totally poor and one should have stuck to singing only happy numbers, especially at his son’s wedding.

Gauahar and Zaid are getting married in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony today. The duo had stunning pre-wedding functions in Mumbai with Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies that were attended by their close friends and family members.

Earlier, while speaking about her soon-to-be-husband, Gauahar had said how she wasn’t looking for love but one thing led to another and she found herself falling for Zaid. The two had a lockdown love story and Zaid proposed to her for marriage by singing a song. We wish them the best!