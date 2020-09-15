Actor Gaurav Chopra who lost both the parents last month within a gap of 10 days, became a proud father to a boy. The actor who married Hitisha Cheranda in a hush-hush ceremony in Delhi on February 19, 2018, has been blessed with a baby boy on September 14 in Bengaluru. Also Read - TV Actor Gaurav Chopra's Father Passes Away 10 Days After he Lost His Mother, Read Heart-breaking Post

Overjoyed father Gaurav Chopra got emotional as he welcomed his son. He took to his social media to share the news in the cutest way possible. He wrote, "19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020 Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle … never ending…an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today … Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! 🙏🏼 thank you for your love and blessings..it's been my strength…#baby #boy #junior #lifeanddeath #parents #children #family #lifelessons #drama #neverending #tests #divine #intervention".

Talking to a portal and expressing his joy Gaurav said, “The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed. I have been in Bengaluru for the past few days. The baby was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today. Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing.”

Gaurav Chopra lost his father recently on August 29, 10 days after his mother breathed her last on August 19. He was very close to both his parents and after their passing away, he shared heartfelt posts for his parents.