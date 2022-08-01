Anupamaa’s latest episodes have been so emotional as Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia hints at leaving the show. Anuj has always been the best man a woman desires in her life. He is an ideal son, brother, and husband. However, recently, the show hints toward Anuj Kapadia’s exit from the show. MaAn fans are worried as they have predicted that Anuj has got less screen time. While speaking to E-Times, Anuj aka Gaurav talked about it and rather shared a positive development in Anupamaa. While reassuring that things are going smooth in the show, the actor revealed, “I will just say that I am completely dedicated to Anupamaa and I have full trust in Rajan Shahi’s version of Anuj. I am fully committed to the show.”Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh Replaces His Friend Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah, Says, 'Feeling The Pressure...'

Gaurav Khanna breaks silence on his reduced screen time in Anupamaa

We have noticed Anuj Kapadia’s screen time being reduced in Anupamaa. On this, the actor said, “When the character was narrated to me, I knew this character was going to be different from what audiences have been watching on TV so far. That’s why Anuj Kapadia’s role became so dear to people.” Also Read - Anupamaa: Suvansh Dhar to Replace Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Rupali Ganguli-Gaurav Khanna Starrer Show?

A few days ago, Anupamaa’s latest promo was telecasted where Anuj Kapadia was seen lying on the hospital bed in coma. Anupamaa, on the other hand, struggled with the Kapadias and Shahs alone. In the promo, we also saw Anupamaa talking about how her own people disowning her specially Pakhi. Later, Vanraj also asked Anupamaa to leave the Shah house. Also Read - Samar Leaves Anupamaa, Pens Emotional Insta Post. Heartbroken Fans Say, 'Show Lost Its Charm'

