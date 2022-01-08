Mumbai: The coronavirus scare has gripped India once again. Several people in the country have already contracted the virus and television celebrities are no different. The latest on the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh. The makers of the show released a statement sharing the news and mentioned that Ayesha is currently in home isolation. The statement further added that all other actors and crew members on the sets were isolated and tested and that BMC has been informed as well.Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma’s First Wedding Pics Out: The Newlywed Couple Looks Splendid as They Twin in Red-White

“Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” the statement read. Also Read - Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Marriage: Pre-Wedding Video Shows Love Is In The Air | Watch

Several fans took to Twitter and wished a speedy recovery to the actor. “You will get through this, don’t worry baby and get some rest, my love. Rest well, eat well, and get well soon Ayesha. We’ll be there for you,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List

I know you are physically and mentally strong we all are praying for your speedy recovery and you come back more stronger and healthier ayesha mam. Love you so much ayesha mam

GET WELL SOON AYESHA SINGH #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/7D7dMceAAp — ayesha lover (@sairatxmimo) January 8, 2022

You’re very strong and we are with you. GET WELL SOON AYESHA SINGH pic.twitter.com/AkiJXPtNZf — Nishaa💕 (@blessed_mess27) January 8, 2022

Ayesha Singh plays the role of Sayi in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Her on-screen chemistry with Neil Bhatt is widely loved by the audience. The show is also in the second position of the TRP list.

Earlier Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia and Mohit Parmar were also tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from this, other celebrities who have contracted the virus are Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood, Erica Fernandes and Shikha Singh.