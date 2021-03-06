Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday. While clicking her pictures, one of the photographers began asking her questions which was not entertained by her and she walked inside the airport. The video went viral on social media and has irked a section of netizens for her ‘attitude’. Many netizens called her out for her arrogance towards the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Would Never Meet or Talk to Jasmin Bhasin Again, Read on

One user commented, "Don't hype this attitude woman". While the other wrote, "Trophée jeetne ke baad attitude aa gaya hai."

Another user commented, "Aise celebs bhi hote hain aise logon ke piche ku bhagte ho aap log dafa karo aise arrogant aur attitude walon ko.. She doesn't deserves trophy."

“ghamandi hain😢 bhot attitude or She dont know How to react but Pyarse Jawab to deskti thi”, wrote another.

Watch the video here:

Check Out the Comments Here:

Rubina bagged Rs 36 lakh prize money and Bigg Boss 14 trophy. She was pitted against singer Rahul Vaidya. Rubina had earlier said in an interview, “I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone’s heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about ‘kismat ka khel.’ I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen. I am missing the house. Now I feel that I can’t go back in, so the whole missing feeling is kicking in. I am actually missing the house already I have the trophy on my lap like my baby and I did not realise that I have got a winning amount, too! So, honestly I don’t know what I will do. I am out with a clean slate and I am looking forward to building good and healthy relationships here onwards.”