Mumbai: Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is best known for portraying Nattu Kaka in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has passed away at the age of 77. Producer Asit Modi confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote, "Om Shanti" along with the picture of the actor.

Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak has worked in about 350 Hindi serials with 200 Gujarati and Hindi films but kept struggling throughout his life. The 77-year-old actor inspires many!

